Kaleidoscope Apothecary opens in Onalaska shopping center

A new Onalaska store, the La Crosse Vet Center, a sports training facility and a planned Thai restaurant are some highlights of this week’s local business news.

Thirty years after she began making jewelry with crystals and semi-precious gemstones, Jessica Ferrier has opened Kaleidoscope Apothecary in the Crossing Meadows Shopping Center at 1220 Crossing Meadows Drive in Onalaska.

Ferrier owns the new business and runs it with the help of her daughter, Lily Ferrier. It opened in October in the west end of the shopping center’s main building. Besides jewelry, it sells such things as crystals, semi-precious gemstones, tropical and native plants, drinkware, apparel, vitamins, supplements, beard and body products, tapestries, incense and candles.

Ferrier also plans to open a juice bar in the store within a month. It will sell organic cold-press juices, smoothies and teas.

Many of the store’s items are made by about 15 area artisans.

“My daughter and I were on a road trip and stopped at a really cool plant shop in Minnesota,” Ferrier said of her decision to open Kaleidoscope Apothecary. “We thought it would be an amazing adventure,” to run such a business. “We also thought it would be good to support local artisans” by selling their merchandise.

“I’m also pretty passionate about health and wellness,” Ferrier said of her decision to open a juice bar in the store.

Store hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call the store at 608-519-2241 or visit http://kaleidoscopeapothecary.com or Facebook.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs plans to move the La Crosse Vet Center at 20 Copeland Ave. in La Crosse to the former Two Beagles Brewpub building at 910 Second Ave. N., along Hwy. 35 in Onalaska.

The move is expected to happen sometime next summer, said Kari Porter, La Crosse Vet Center director. “Vet centers are community-based counseling centers that provide a wide range of social and psychological services, including professional counseling, to eligible veterans, service members, including National Guard and Reserve components, and their families,” Porter said.

“The move should have no impact on veteran care,” Porter said.

The brewpub closed in December 2018. Kwik Trip later leased the building for use as a test kitchen for developing food products for its stores.

The Onalaska Plan Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 on an application to create a planned unit development for the site.

An ETS Sports Performance gym opened Nov. 7 in the Sky Harbour Center building at 301 Sky Harbour Drive on French Island. The mission of the new ETS Performance-La Crosse sports training facility is to provide unmatched speed, power, deceleration, energy system development, movement and performance mastery training for serious athletes who are fully committed to maximizing both their genetic physical and psychological potential, said Justin Arnold, the facility’s director of operations.

“Our programs are designed for all athletes, at any ability level, from every sport, and customized to fit their needs,” Arnold said.

Arnold was a three-sport high school athlete and later played on the Minnesota State University-Mankato football team.

ETS says it has developed, implemented and successfully proven several unique systems of training that have delivered unmatched results for thousands of youth, high school, collegiate, professional and Olympic athletes worldwide.

ETS is headquartered in Woodbury, Minn., and has 23 locations. It was launched by Ryan Engelbert in 2010. ETS stands for Engelbert Training Systems.

For more information, call the new location at 608-433-2343 or visit www.etsperformance.com/la-crosse or Facebook.

Look for a new Thai restaurant, Mimi’s Kitchen, to open — probably in January — in the former B.A. Burrito Co. restaurant location at 40 Copeland Ave. in the Three Rivers Plaza development.

The space has been vacant since B.A. Burrito closed in the fall of 2021. Borton Construction Co. is remodeling it for the new restaurant.

Bruce and Loretta Kilmer of rural Westby started A+ Property Management, LLC, at the end of September.

“After working as a real estate broker for over 25 years, I have seen a growing need here in the Coulee Region for someone to offer the service of checking on and caring for seasonal homes and properties,” said Bruce, who has been a real estate broker in the Coulee Region in that time. “We also perform small handyman services, clean up estate properties and work with landlords to clean up after tenants move out leaving debris and clean-up issues. We custom tailor our services to meet the client’s needs.”

The new business provides property management services to clients such as seasonal property owners, real estate professionals, personal representatives and attorneys handling estates, and lenders working with repossessed property.

A+ Property Management serves Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon counties in Wisconsin; Houston County in Minnesota and Allamakee County in Iowa.

For more information, call 608-788-1336 or visit www.apluspmllc.com or Facebook.

Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors, which is based in Onalaska, said Dec. 1 it has expanded to Mankato, Minn., with the acquisition of Coldwell Banker Welcome Home Realty.

It said that with a regional presence now in nine offices, three states and six multiple listing services, the move further strengthens its position as one of the region’s largest real estate companies.

With the expansion, the agency now has 75 Realtors. For more information, visit www.cbrivervalley.com or Facebook.

