Kenosha-based Snap-On acquires Canadian-based Dealer-FX Group for $200M
Kenosha-based Snap-On acquires Canadian-based Dealer-FX Group for $200M

Snap-On Inc. has purchased Dealer-FX Group, a Canadian service management software developer, for $200 million.

The acquisition enhances the vehicle repair systems that Kenosha-based Snap-On markets to dealerships. Dealer-FX will fit into the company’s Repair Systems & Information Group, the company said in a release.

Dealer-FX of Markham, Ontario, specializes in service software that provides digital data to help dealerships provide quicker and precise repairs. It is another service product that Snap-On can offer.

“Dealer-FX extends our strategic visibility into new technologies and platforms,” said Nick Pinchuk, Snap-On’s chairman and chief executive officer. “It expands our shop management software and enhances our expertise with respect to dealership service and repair operations.”

The acquisition also “will fortify our already strong position in vehicle repair and will upwardly increment our growth expectations in this important market segment,” Pinchuk said.

Over the past few years, Dealer-FX invested in updates to its technology, making it a more valuable system for dealership owners and managers, according to Pinchuk.

Updates have made Dealer-FX more valuable. During fiscal year 2020, the company generated $37 million in revenue.

Founded in 1920, Snap-On is a $3.6 billion company that sells products and services through its franchise, company-direct, distributor and Internet channels.

