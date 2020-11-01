Kindred Candles accomplishes Warrens family’s goals

“Wearing my village hat, I was certainly concerned about the volume of people that would be coming into our small community” if this year’s festival was held, Jason said. “And you didn’t know what was going to happen. As a candle vendor (Kindred Candles sells candles at a booth at the festival), Amy and I were very disappointed. Because we realize the kind of value that brings to our business every year.

“Amy is on the festival board, so she has an intimate knowledge of everything that goes on” with the festival, Jason said. “We understand the financial impact not only to the village but to Monroe County as a whole.”

Kindred Candles is best known for its Cranberry Relish candles, which are red and are made to look like large red cranberries are floating in them. But those “cranberries” are actually made of wax as well.

“Our 3-inch pillar (candle) is probably our biggest seller,” Jason said. “And that’s a Cranberry Relish” candle.

Kindred Candles’ Candy Cane candle also is a big seller for the holiday season. It’s made with alternating layers of white and red wax.

The Krultzes have expanded their line of candles since acquiring the business in 2016.