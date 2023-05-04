VERONA — The dry cleaning systems at Klinke Cleaners still require lots of people, from those who pull clothes out of bags and tag and sort the garments to others who press and hang.

But how customers drop off and pick up their clothes is undergoing a radical change at three of the company's locations and, likely, within the next five years, at Klinke Cleaners' 11 other sites.

The Monona-based company founded in 1958 has installed automated kiosks that allow customers to drop off and pick up their clothes 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The systems, each $110,000 and the first of their kind in the state, are also giving the company flexibility with its staffing in a historically tight labor market, which in Dane County is a remarkable 1.6%.

"Ours is not an industry that most people think of as modern. It's an industry that seems a little old-school, mom and pop," said owner Steve Klinke. "People today are extremely busy and they're looking for businesses that can either save them time or allow them to do their business on their schedule."

The new systems are the latest in a world where companies are looking to increase customer service but also run their businesses with fewer people. At the Golden Nest restaurant in Sun Prairie, human servers taker orders but a robot delivers the food, while at the sushi restaurant Jacknife on East Washington Avenue, pickup orders are stored in lockers and accessed by customers who are sent codes via text.

Other automated systems can include machines that flip hamburgers and run deep fryers cooking french fries at fast-food restaurants; forklifts and farm machinery that can drive themselves; and artificial intelligence software that can write stories.

Nonprofits are also getting into the game. Last week, The River Food Pantry on Madison's North Side unveiled Food Now, 10 outdoor lockers filled with free food for anyone to access outside of pantry distribution hours. Developed by UW-Madison undergraduate students Akshay Kalra and Samantha Angelina through the Wisconsin Idea Fellowship, each locker contains a short-term supply of shelf-stable foods at no cost.

To open a locker, users must use their phone to scan a QR code on the locker to complete an online form that provides an email with the locker combination. Users can access one locker within 24 hours of getting the access code with lockers restocked by volunteers and staff Monday through Friday.

“We know that our neighbors facing food insecurity cannot always visit during our distribution hours," said Rhonda Adams, The River's executive director. "By providing a free 24-7 emergency food supply, Food NOW will increase convenience for community members to access enough food to get through the night or weekend until we are open again.”

Like ATMs

For Klinke Cleaners, the automated systems, installed in Verona, Sun Prairie and Delafield, operate like large ATMs located within a climate-controlled vestibule. Only there are two kiosks each with their own touch screens that walk customers through the process. The drop-off kiosk includes a rack of bags each with their own number for customers without their own bar-coded bags and a book return-like drop box.

After a day or so, customers, who are sent text messages when their clothes are ready, then enter their personal information into the pickup kiosk, which triggers the garment conveyor behind a glass wall. The clothes, on hangers and in thin plastic dry cleaning bags, are then slid into a narrow chamber that, when full, a glass door slides open and the customer takes their order, which can include multiple pieces.

Workers behind the glass wall process the clothes and, in the case of the 1,200-square-foot Verona location, prepare them to be shipped to a Klinke cleaning facility.

Self-service lockers for bulky items like comforters are expected to be added later this year. And in each location, a staff person is on hand from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays processing orders, but also is available to assist customers. The system also allows flexibility so that a store doesn't have to close if someone is sick or needs a break.

When the Verona location opened on Monday morning, employee Melanie Sloniker had about 40 bags of clothing to process that had been dropped off after the close of business on Saturday.

"It's a lot, but (the system) is pretty nifty," Sloniker said.

'Pretty simple'

The kiosk system was developed by Metalprogetti, an Italian company that develops garment automation for warehouses, hotels and the dry cleaning industry. Klinke had been looking at the dry cleaning kiosk system for a few years and was convinced to move forward with the project after visiting Burke Cleaners in Fort Collins, Colorado, which uses a Metalprogetti system.

About 30% of Klinke's customers at his three locations with the automated dropoff and pickup kiosks are using the cashless system during off hours.

"I like it because it's pretty simple," said Sarah Kruger, who was dropping off a batch of clothes last week. "I like the 24-7 thing. It's pretty amazing."

The system is the latest innovation for Klinke, which weathered the COVID-19 pandemic when it lost 80% of its business and permanently closed five of its locations. The company is now back to pre-pandemic levels, but has added services like home pickup and delivery and wash-and-fold services for its delivery customers.

"I think a lot of businesses today are trying to find ways that are simpler and faster," Klinke said. "I can't tell you how many people over the years wanted us to be open Sundays or open a little bit later (during the week). Well, now we're literally never closed."