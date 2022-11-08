 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kohl's Corp. CEO stepping down to become president at Levi Strauss

Kohls storefront in Iowa, AP generic file photo

A shopper arrives at a Kohl's store in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Feb. 25, 2021.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — Michelle Gass, CEO of department store chain Kohl's Corp., is stepping down from her role early next month and will become the president of denim giant Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi's said in a release that Gass will start on Jan. 2, and the board of directors has put in motion a succession plan for her to succeed Chip Bergh as president and CEO in the next 18 months. She is expected to join the board of directors on that date.

While risks remain elevated, Mark Zandi, Chief Economist at Moody’s Analytics says a U.S. recession is not inevitable.

Kohl's said in a separate release that Gass plans to step down on Dec. 2 and Tom Kingsbury will serve as interim CEO.

The moves, announced Tuesday, come as Kohl's have been under pressure by activist investors to shake up management amid weak sales.

Kohl’s announced preliminary figures for its third-quarter period. It said that same-store sales will be down 6.9%, while net sales will be down 7.2 % compared to the year-ago period. The company is expected to release its results on Nov. 17.

People are also reading…

Kohl’s struggled with anemic sales before the pandemic. Sales and profits rebounded in 2021, but the department store is now battling higher costs and a pullback from its price-conscious shoppers who are being more cautious with their spending in the face of rising prices for gas, food, and just about everything else.

In July, Kohl's called off buyout talks with Franchise Group, t he owner of Vitamin Shoppe, citing economic conditions.

In August, the Menomonee Falls-based chain slashed its sales and profit expectations for the year after being forced to cut prices to shed unwanted merchandise. The department store also cut back on orders ahead of the critical holiday period.

“It is unsurprising that Michelle Gass is to relinquish her role as CEO," said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail, in a report published on Tuesday. “This will be seen as a sacrificial offering to investors, who have long pushed for widespread change in the management suite."

But Saunders said that despite presiding over sales declines, Gass did improve fashion assortments and helped oversee a partnership with Sephora, which is rolling out shops at Kohl's stores. She also oversaw the partnership with Amazon where customers can return items purchased at the online retailer at its store locations. So he believes her legacy should be “viewed favorably."

Saunders, however, added that Kohl's needs to find a permanent replacement as quick as possible as retailers face a challenging year.

Shares of Kohl's gained 7% in morning trading, while shares of Levi's lost 1%.

