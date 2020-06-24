Kruse take interim lead of Chamber
Joe Kruse, a longtime Mayo executive and former Chamber Community Leadership Award winner, has been named interim CEO of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kruse steps in for Vicki Markussen, who resigned last week.

He retired as regional administration chairman in December 2018 from Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare after a 34-year career at the hospital.

“I am very pleased to be of service to the Chamber of Commerce at this time of transition,” Kruse said. “The Chamber plays an important role for area businesses and the community as a whole. During this time in our history it is important to me to do what I can to assure our Chamber of Commerce remains vital.”

Among many community roles, Kruse was Festmaster for Oktoberfest in 2016.

