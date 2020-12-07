 Skip to main content
Kwik Trip acquires Madison-based Stop-n-Go chain
Kwik Trip acquires Madison-based Stop-n-Go chain

Kwik Trip

Kwik Trip announced plans Wednesday to purchase Madison-based Stop-N-Go Convenience Centers.

Kwik Trip announced Monday that it has officially purchased Stop-N-Go, a Madison-based convenience store chain.

After announcing its intentions to buy the assets of the chain over the summer, Kwik Trip has plans to maintain the Stop-N-Go name at some of the newly acquired stores, but will re-brand several of the larger stores to Kwik Trip or Kwik Star.

Kwik Trip purchases Stop-N-Go convenience stores

The Madison-based convenience store chain, Stop-N-Go, was purchased by Kwik Trip, the companies announced Monday, just several years after it acquired PDQ, another chain of stores based out of Madison.

"When selecting the right buyer, it was important for us that the Stop-N-Go brand be continued," CEO and owner of Stop-N-Go, Andrew Bowman, said in a statement.

"All of us at Stop-N-Go have a great deal of pride and sense of accomplishment because our efforts built a brand worthy of continuing under the new ownership of Kwik Trip," Bowman said.

Stop-N-Go was founded in 1963 and has operated 36 convenience stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Kwik Trip said in a statement that the acquisition of the new chain allows it to "expand its presence ... in a growing market that is important to its overall growth strategy."

This newest acquisition comes several years after Kwik Trip purchased PDQ, another Madison-based chain of convenience stores, a signal that the coveted Wisconsin gas station's aspirations to grow operations are here to stay.

'Mega' Kwik Trip convenience store project in La Crosse pushed back to 2022

Kwik Trip has recently put more emphasis on its meal selections, and it has plans to build its largest convenience store on La Crosse's South Side next year. The store will have a larger selection of groceries and take-home meals.

Now with dozens of more stores, staffing needs will also grow, Kwik Trip said, and the La Crosse-headquartered company is looking to hire at its new locations. Those interested can apply at the Kwik Trip website.

"With our continued growth as well as our take home meals and fried chicken available at most stores, there are more opportunities than ever before at Kwik Trip," the company's recruiting manager, Stephanie Cormican, said in a statement.

