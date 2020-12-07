Kwik Trip acquires Madison-based Stop-n-Go chain

Kwik Trip announced Monday that it has officially purchased Stop-N-Go, a Madison-based convenience store chain.

After announcing its intentions to buy the assets of the chain over the summer, Kwik Trip has plans to maintain the Stop-N-Go name at some of the newly acquired stores, but will re-brand several of the larger stores to Kwik Trip or Kwik Star.

"When selecting the right buyer, it was important for us that the Stop-N-Go brand be continued," CEO and owner of Stop-N-Go, Andrew Bowman, said in a statement.

"All of us at Stop-N-Go have a great deal of pride and sense of accomplishment because our efforts built a brand worthy of continuing under the new ownership of Kwik Trip," Bowman said.

Stop-N-Go was founded in 1963 and has operated 36 convenience stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Kwik Trip said in a statement that the acquisition of the new chain allows it to "expand its presence ... in a growing market that is important to its overall growth strategy."