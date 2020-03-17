La Crosse area bars, restaurants feel impact of coronavirus scare, new rules

Kwik Trip offers free delivery through EatStreet

The La Crosse-based Kwik Trip chain is providing free delivery through EatStreet to help people get essential items they need as the nation tries to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The 70-plus Kwik Trip locations in Wisconsin that offer delivery on EatStreet will waive fees for every order of $8 or more, the two companies announced Monday.

All food and essential items, such as eggs, bread and toilet paper, will be available for delivery while supplies last. Beer, liquor and tobacco products cannot be delivered. To see all items available at a particular Kwik Trip, visit www.EatStreet.com.

“These are largely unprecedented times, and we want to make it as easy as possible for everyone to get the items they need without having to take on additional costs,” said David Jackson, Kwik Trip’s digital marketing and loyalty manager.