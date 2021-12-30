La Crosse Chamber building sold; city-county homeless initiative will look elsewhere

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce sold its building at 601 N. Seventh St. in downtown La Crosse on Tuesday, which means city and county officials will look elsewhere for a site for an initiative to serve the homeless.

The chamber sold the property to CBDC 2022, LLC, for $2.1 million, according to La Crosse County property records.

The chamber will continue to operate out of the building for at least the short term and will solidify a long-term office location in 2022, chamber CEO Neal Zygarlicke said Thursday.

“We’re on a month-to-month lease for the short-term future,” as a tenant, he told the Tribune in an interview. “We’re keeping our options open for the long term as well. There will be a discussion about staying in this building. If we were to move, we would still be in the downtown area because being close to the city and county (offices) is important to us.

“I believe their intention is to invest back into this building,” Zygarlicke said of its new owner. “To spruce it up a little bit and keep it as a professional building with offices” and tenants.

George Parke III, a local attorney who is listed on state records as CBDC 2022’s registered agent, was not available for comment Thursday morning.

City and county leaders had hoped to buy the chamber building with federal COVID relief funds. Their idea was to provide centralized office space for entities that serve the homeless, and to build in the parking lot a transitional housing building for homeless individuals.

La Crosse County Board Chair Monica Kruse said Thursday that city and county officials learned last week that the chamber building was being sold to someone else.

“Our next step will be to find another property,” Kruse said. The city and county “hopefully will continue our collaboration.”

In a press release Thursday, the chamber said it wants to acknowledge “the noble and virtuous task” that the city and county are trying to accomplish to serve the homeless. The chamber wants to collaborate with the city and county in those efforts, it said.

The chamber received multiple offers for its building, it said in the press release. It added that the chamber board’s executive committee weighed the options and fulfilled its financial responsibility to the organization by going with the strongest and best offer.

The sale of the building allows the chamber to better focus on serving its mission rather than fulfilling the duties of being a good landlord, the chamber said in its press release. The sale also allows financial security and flexibility for the organization in the future, it said.

The chamber has occupied the building since 2014, when it bought the former Associated Bank support center from the bank. Although most of the building is unused, it does also house the offices of the La Crosse Area Development Corporation and the 7 Rivers Alliance and a Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0