La Crosse Chamber to honor Dave Skogen, Brian Fukuda

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the honorees for its 2022 annual meeting March 7 at the newly remodeled La Crosse Center.

Each year the chamber recognizes outstanding individuals at this signature event who have impacted the business community and helped move the La Crosse area forward.

This year the Chamber will honor the following individuals:

Dave Skogen of Festival Foods will receive the Community Service Award for his lifetime commitment and service to the La Crosse area.

Brian Fukuda of La Crosse County will receive the Volunteer of the Year Award in recognition of his volunteer efforts within the La Crosse Chamber and with our community’s small businesses.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the evening includes premier networking, a celebration of 2021’s accomplishments, and a look ahead at 2022.

“We hope that our business community will join us at the La Crosse Center on March 7. We will be recognizing two fantastic individuals who have helped to make La Crosse a better community,” said Neal Zygarlicke, the Chamber’s CEO.

“Brian has helped to positively impact many small businesses by helping to establish grant programs throughout the recovery from the pandemic. As for Dave Skogen, you don’t have to look far to see the influence he has had on our area; he has inspired many throughout his years and we are fortunate to have a leader who shares his knowledge the way he does.”

Event details, registration, and additional information on this year’s honorees can be found at www.lacrossechamber.com.

