La Crosse seen as perfect location for second Wisconsin Clothing store

Wisconsin Clothing Co., which mainly sells locally-themed and Wisconsin-themed athleisure apparel, saw La Crosse as the perfect location for its second store, one of its owners says.

That led to the store’s opening on Aug. 11 at 413 Jay St. in downtown La Crosse, said Corey Kaiser, who owns the business with his wife, Teah, and his sister, Amanda Kaiser.

Based in Kieler, Wis., a small community northeast of Dubuque, Iowa, Wisconsin Clothing Co. also sells corporate apparel, accessories and some home decor items.

“It’s been pretty good,” Kaiser said Wednesday of the La Crosse store’s first several weeks of business.

“We thought this would be a perfect spot to expand of our business,” Kaiser said of downtown La Crosse, which he said somewhat reminds him of Dubuque.

“Even though La Crosse is a way bigger town than where I’m from, it still gives off the same feel and community vibe that we get in our smaller towns in the southwest part of Wisconsin,” Kaiser said.

He hopes to add more stores around the state in the next several years.

The business also does video segments on its YouTube channel in which it explores “cool communities” in the state, Kaiser said.