La Crosse Wellness Center to close Wednesday
La Crosse Wellness Center to close Wednesday

From the From Tribune files: Openings and closings of La Crosse area businesses series
Wednesday will be the last day for the La Crosse Wellness Center at 2839 Darling Court, on the far North Side of La Crosse.

The closing was announced Tuesday in a post on the center’s Facebook page. “Although we have had a lot of new members, COVID has forced so many more to stay home,” the post said. “We have come to a crossroads in our journey and due to the financial strains of COVID, we are forced to close.”

The center opened in 2015.

