LADCO presents three awards at 24th Industry Appreciation Lunch

The La Crosse Area Development Corporation (LADCO), in conjunction with Coulee Bank, held the 24th Industry Appreciation Lunch Thursday at the Omni Center in Onalaska.

Mike Repyak, from the International Mountain Biking Association (IMBA), was the keynote speaker. He addressed the connection and importance of outdoor recreation to our area’s quality of life, economic development, and workforce retention and attraction.

He also provided examples of how investments in outdoor recreation, trails, parks, hiking and biking facilities pay incredible dividends to an area’s ability to attract business investment and jobs. He highlighted consumer spending on outdoor recreation as compared to all industry sectors, ranking closely behind hospital care, outpatient health care, and financial services and insurance nationally.

Jed Olson and Randi Pueschner from the La Crosse area’s Outdoor Recreation Alliance also provided an update on local projects and opportunities.

The program featured the presentation of LADCO’s prestigious Diamond Recognition Award to two businesses that are making major strides in product innovation, investment and expansion, and job creation.

Badger Corrugating and Gillette Pepsi La Crosse received the award for their growth, investments and community involvement. The highlights included the significant investment in real estate both companies have made to the West Avenue/Green Bay Street area on the South Side of La Crosse.

To support the spirit of partnership, the Triangle of Achievement is awarded to organizations which teamed up to address the global health pandemic and resulting economic downturn.

This year’s Triangle of Achievement Award was presented to Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, and the La Crosse County Public Health Department for their efforts in protecting the La Crosse area from COVID-19.

LADCO recognizes the three partners involved for their leadership and effective communication and efforts, including testing, vaccinations, care, education and guidance during these past 21 months.

Additionally, the winners of the 24th LADCO Business Plan Competition, sponsored by Kwik Trip, were announced. The two runners-up were Wuffy Handmade Dog Treats and ILC LLC, a company specializing in providing community living support to adults with disabilities. This year’s winner was Priya’s Spice Bazaar, an Indian grocery store located in the Coulee Region Business Center at 1100 Kane Street.

