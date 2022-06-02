Lands' End reports fiscal Q1 loss as sales decline

Dodgeville-based Lands' End Inc. on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss as sales declined compared to a year ago.

The clothier reported a net loss of $2.4 million, or 7 cents per diluted share, on revenue of $303.7 million for the three months ended April 29, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or 8 cents per diluted share, on revenue of $321.3 million for the same period a year ago.

For the current quarter ending in August, Lands' End said it expects revenue in the range of $335 million to $350 million and a net loss of $3 million to $6 million.

The company said it expects full-year earnings to be 60 cents to 88 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.68 billion.

“Despite revenue pressure from global supply chain issues and the impact of inflation on the consumer, we achieved our profit expectations,” Lands’ End CEO Jerome Griffith said in a statement. “We continued to successfully execute on our strategic initiatives and are encouraged by the performance of our Outfitters business, which increased 33%, and by our expanding Third Party business, which increased 83%. I am very proud of our team, whose performance, in light of these headwinds, has reinforced my confidence in our long-term strategy, as we continue to capitalize on our digitally-led business model to advance our four strategic pillars of growth.”

Lands End said in the first quarter, global ecommerce net revenue decreased 15.7%, driven by delayed receipts of key products due to global supply chain and macroeconomic challenges.

Jim Gooch, Lands’ End president and chief financial officer, said the company expects supply chain delays and consumer inflation to impact business for the remainder of the year, but, “Longer term, based on our proven business model and continued focus on the execution of our growth strategies, we remain confident in our growth targets.”

