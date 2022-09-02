 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lands' End reports fiscal Q2 loss amid toughening retail climate

Lands' End headquarters

Lands' End headquarters in Dodgeville.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Amid a toughening retail climate, Lands' End Inc. on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $2.2 million, after reporting a profit of $16.2 million in the same period a year earlier.

The Dodgeville-based clothing retailer reported a loss of 7 cents per diluted share, compared to a profit of 48 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Lanes’ End said it posted fiscal second-quarter revenue of $351.2 million in the period, down from $384.1 million a year earlier.

Sales have declined for many retailers, as consumers pulled back with rising inflation, prompting some sharp discounting.

For the fiscal third quarter ending in October, Lands' End said it expects earnings of 3 cents to 12 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $375 million to $390 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 49 cents to 70 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.6 billion to $1.64 billion.

“We are very pleased with our performance this quarter, exceeding our revenue and profit expectations,” Lands’ End CEO Jerome Griffith said in a statement. “Despite global supply chain and consumer challenges, our teams continue to successfully navigate these challenges. Our performance this quarter across our four strategic growth pillars — product, digital, uni-channel distribution, and infrastructure — gives us confidence in the long-term opportunity ahead.”

