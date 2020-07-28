Last Arenz shoe store closing in Sparta after 118 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPARTA — More than a century after a relative founded Arenz Shoe Co. in La Crosse, Mike and Cindy Arenz will start a going-out-of-business sale Aug. 21 at their Arenz Shoes and Formal Wear store — the last of the Arenz shoe stores — at 113 S. Water St. in downtown Sparta.

The store’s closing date will depend on how soon its inventory is sold. But “I’m sure we’ll be done by the first of November,” Mike Arenz said Monday.

“I’m going to retire,” said Arenz, who is 60. “My wife is a dental hygienist and will continue with that.”

Arenz said he has been planning for the past three years to retire this year. “I have a lot of hobbies” such as hiking, kayaking, skiing, fishing and traveling, that he plans to pursue.

Arenz said his daughter and her husband will buy the Arenz Shoes location and will look for tenants for the first floor. “There are five apartments upstairs,” he said.

Mike and Cindy Arenz have owned the Sparta store since 1996, when his parents, Gene and Dorothy Arenz, retired.