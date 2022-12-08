Lee Enterprises sees massive jump in digital revenue for fourth quarter

Digital subscribers helped Lee Enterprises exceed its goal for the fiscal quarter.
The quarterly results released Thursday morning showed digital-only subscription revenue increased 46% compared to the same period in 2021, and digital-only subscribers increased to 532,000, exceeding the goal of 515,000.
“Lee delivered strong fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results accelerating our execution of the Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer. “We exceeded all our revenue and digital subscription guidance, and Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before taxes, depreciation, interest and amortization) was in line with our guidance."
For the fourth quarter, operating revenue remained flat at $194 million, but total digital revenue increased 31% over the same time period the year prior. It represents one-third of the the total operating revenue for Lee. Digital advertising and marketing represents 55% of all advertising revenue and saw a 33% year-over-year increase.
For fiscal year 2022, Lee saw the total operating revenue drop 2%, but the total digital revenue increased 27%. Digital-only subscription revenue increased by 42% and digital advertising and marketing revenue was up 28% from 2021.
