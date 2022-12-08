Lee Enterprises sees massive jump in digital revenue for fourth quarter

LOS ANGELES — On the neatly arranged patio of a condominium in Los Angeles, a collection of succulent plants, cacti, a young lemon tree and more urban greenery await their next rations of water. Their thirst cannot end until a Monday or a Thursday because the condo sits on the odd-numbered side of the street; twice-a-week watering is the limit. In the Los Padres National Forest, about 90 minutes north and west of Los Angeles, road signs warning fire danger is “high” are a quasi-permanent feature. Restaurants only serve water on request. Many lawns and parks are brown and brittle. A “Cash for Grass” program is in place to persuade homeowners and businesses to give up their green spaces. There are hotlines to report water waste by neighbors and others. While it’s tempting to shrug off California’s “water police” rules as typical of Golden State over-regulation, visitors can see the lingering drought and the resulting shortage of water are real. The state’s nearly 500 city water agencies aren’t panicking, but one in five report there could be trouble if the drought lasts until mid-2023 ... even if use restrictions remain in place.