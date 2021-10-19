Leinenkugel's to open tiny brewery inside Leinie Lodge in 2022

The crown jewel of Chippewa Falls’ rooted businesses is expanding its offerings in the Chippewa Valley.

The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, known internationally for its alcoholic beverages, is opening a tiny in-house brewery at its Chippewa Falls retail store, the Leinie Lodge.

The company said the small brewery will offer a variety of unique products for fans of beverages not seen on store shelves in quite some time.

“We are so excited to be able to play around and brew smaller batches of Leinenkugel’s beer in our new pilot brewery right inside the Leinie Lodge,” a social media post by the Leinie Lodge Wednesday night said. “You can look forward to being able to try new test brews and of course enjoy some of the hibernated beers you miss most.”

Construction on the new brewery has commenced and will continue through the rest of 2021, with an anticipated opening in 2022. Additional details regarding the Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge tiny brewery will be made available in the coming months.

“This is really exciting stuff,” Chippewa Falls native and Leinenkugel’s consumer Timothy Andrews said. “We are already blessed with having the brewery in town, so having another attraction here will only doing good things for the city. Can’t wait.”

