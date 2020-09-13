Lily of the Valley boutique, wine shop opens Saturday near Blair

The Kellys plan to add to the business by planting apple trees, pumpkins and sunflowers next year. It will be a few years before they can offer you-pick and already-picked apples, but the sunflowers and pumpkins would be available next year. Customers might like to have their photo taken next to an array of sunflowers, Kelly said.

The couple’s daughter, Paige, and son, Payton, have been a big help in starting the new business, Kelly said.

Her husband, Justin, did much of the work on the new building, she said, adding that “He has been everything” in starting Lily of the Valley.

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic struck before the Kellys could start construction in May. While she worried about the impact that coronavirus could have on new businesses such as the one they were planning, Kelly said, “He was my rock. He was the one who said ‘Let’s just keep your plans. We’ve got to build. We’ll get started and see what happens.’ “

Sherry Kelly operated an in-home daycare service for 10 years and for the past three years has been a part-time rural mail carrier. When she is busy delivering mail, one of the shop’s two or three part-time employees will tend to the new business.

“I just felt kind of called to do this,” Kelly said of Lily of the Valley. “People have said that I should open a store. But I had my hands in so many different things and in volunteering, and I didn’t think there was ever enough time. Nor did I really want to sit in a storefront in a town. Being out here (in the new shop next to her family’s home), I thought I could multi-task. And the setting couldn’t be duplicated in a town.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0