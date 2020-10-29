Local businesses encourage La Crosse area to invest locally during the pandemic

A group of local businesses in La Crosse is launching a campaign to encourage the Coulee Region to invest in the community throughout the pandemic.
The marketing campaign, called "Get On Living Safely," was launched and announced Thursday by members of the North La Crosse Business Association, and will make a push for people to be more intentional with their consumerism, especially heading into the holiday season.
The group is making three calls to action in the coming weeks and months: To businesses to be creative and vocal about the safe changes they've made, to local government to help support businesses in these changes, and to members of the community to be more intentional with their spending.
The idea for the campaign came around six weeks ago, when the businesses in the association were meeting, trying to figure out a plan to keep the community thriving through the remainder of the pandemic.
"We need to get on living. And we need people to support local, and how do we do that in a safe manner?," said Paul Borsheim, co-owner of Borton Construction, who said the idea came to him in the middle of the night.
"Companies need hope, employees need certainty, and consumers need confidence," he said.
"There's no ivory tower. There's no safe space from this if we don't take action. It will touch everyone in every business in every industry, it's only a matter of time," said Nick Roush, owner of Roush Rentals, Root Down Yoga and the president of the North La Crosse Business Association.
The biggest emphasis for the campaign is for more dollars to be spent locally, after the team found that quality-of-life businesses in La Crosse County lost $54 million in sales tax in the first four months of 2020.
"This is a massive number and that affects everything," Roush said.
But the group also found that overall spending has actually been rising, just not in ways that sustain communities.
"There's more to the story," Roush said. "Money's still being spent. But it's going online. It's going out of town."
"I'm pretty sure that Amazon is not showing up with a truck full of money to help La Crosse, Wisconsin," he said.
"I know, myself, I've hit the easy button so many times online. And the number of Amazon packages on my back porch waiting to be recycled bear witness to the fact that we still have people who are able to spend, but they're maybe choosing convenience or maybe they're a little afraid to go out in the community," said Misty Lown.
Lown owns Misty's Dance Unlimited, a dance studio, as well as other dance resource groups and a self-storage company, and said that like most businesses, the past few months have been one of innovation.
In just one week, the studio was able to switch to 100% virtual instruction for its 900 students, and later changed a recital format that allowed just one student to perform at a time.
"If businesses can give that confidence, that we can deliver in a safe and innovative way, and the local community members can choose community over convenience and be intentional with how they're spending," Lown said.
"I think that brings us," she said, "back towards whatever the new normal's gonna be."
But the businesses involved know it's not a solution that can be solved by consumers only, and they hope businesses and the government will do their part, too.
"There's a lot of people right now that feel like the obstacles to deliver safely — the bar's too high," Lown said.
"We need our local businesses to figure out how to do their business safely. It's possible, it's not easy. But it's possible," she said.
Those behind the initiative understand that "shopping local" goes beyond sustaining a business, but it trickles back into the community.
"The trickle effect just from one business is enormous," said Borsheim.
"We've been around for 54 years in the La Crosse area, and have had a lot of tremendous support from businesses and local leaders. And that's how we survive," said Jake Erickson, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse.
The group currently serves 4,000 kids in the area, and he spoke as a testament to the power investing locally can have, saying that although the group is a nationwide organization, they depend on their local sponsors most.
"Our services for kids, our opportunities for kids to get mental health services, to know where their next meal is coming from, to play a sport, to be in an athletic program is reliant on local dollars," he said.
"We know that health is, yes, about staying physically healthy, but it is also about maintaining and amplifying our social and emotional health, our mental health, our relationships," Lown said.
"I think early in the pandemic, it was very focused on, you know, will the business survive? And I think what we need to focus on is: What kind of quality of a community do we want to have through this and after this is over?," she said.
In the coming weeks and months, the campaign will have billboards, yard signs and T-shirts going up around La Crosse County to help spread their message, but they hope it goes beyond that.
"I believe in the spirit of this town. I believe in the spirit of this area, and I know that if we band together and do this we can be successful because everyone's jobs, families and dreams depend on it," Roush said.
"I want to see Christmas in the community. I want to see people shopping for their friends, neighbors, families right here in La Crosse. I want to see people doing what they can to patronize the restaurants they love. I want to see people being really on purpose with choosing community over convenience, and to try and spend as small and as local as possible," Roush said.
"I want to see as few dark windows as possible," he said, "I want to see bright, open storefronts that are ready to receive you, and do it as best they can as safely as they can."
