Local businesses encourage La Crosse area to invest locally during the pandemic

The group currently serves 4,000 kids in the area, and he spoke as a testament to the power investing locally can have, saying that although the group is a nationwide organization, they depend on their local sponsors most.

"Our services for kids, our opportunities for kids to get mental health services, to know where their next meal is coming from, to play a sport, to be in an athletic program is reliant on local dollars," he said.

"We know that health is, yes, about staying physically healthy, but it is also about maintaining and amplifying our social and emotional health, our mental health, our relationships," Lown said.

"I think early in the pandemic, it was very focused on, you know, will the business survive? And I think what we need to focus on is: What kind of quality of a community do we want to have through this and after this is over?," she said.

In the coming weeks and months, the campaign will have billboards, yard signs and T-shirts going up around La Crosse County to help spread their message, but they hope it goes beyond that.

"I believe in the spirit of this town. I believe in the spirit of this area, and I know that if we band together and do this we can be successful because everyone's jobs, families and dreams depend on it," Roush said.