Local construction crews donate more than $200,000 to small business relief

"Life in the time of COVID has been difficult for many of us, devastating for some of us, and tragic for far too many of us," said Monica Kruse, chair of the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors.

"The effects on our small businesses have been devastating because they've been buffeted by both politics and by the virus itself, and have barely hung on from one week to the next," she said.

"These businesses have been our partners in checking the spread and keeping our community safe while they themselves have been fighting for survival. It's been frustrating to see so many of our neighbors who are the lifeblood of our community barely hanging on," said Kruse.

The fund is one of the largest relief programs in the area since the pandemic started, officials said, and grant rewards will average on $7,500 per business.

Eligible local businesses do not need to be chamber members, and must have 50 or fewer full-time employees.

And while these new dollars will offer immediate aid, officials are hopeful that this grant will form a support system that will outlive the pandemic.

"I'm confident that strong alliances are being formed that are going to last way beyond this time of COVID," Kruse said.