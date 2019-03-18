Shopko announced today that it will close its stores, including locations in La Crosse and Onalaska.
It was announced earlier this year that the store on the city’s North Side would close. That store’s last day is expected to be April 7.
"This is not the outcome that we had hoped for when we started our restructuring efforts," said Russ Steinhorst, chief executive officer. "We want to thank all of our teammates for their hard work and dedication during their time at Shopko.”
Earlier this year, the Green Bay-based discount retailer announced two rounds of store closings after if filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The stores are expected to close in the next 10 to 12 weeks.
