Army veteran opens Speckled Hen Paint & Create Studio in Sparta

SPECKLED HEN PAINT & CREATE STUDIO

WHAT: An art studio owned by Rachelle and Bryan Witherow, where people can buy or create art such as wooden signs, mosaics and etched glass, and take classes.

WHERE: In the former Grantie Anne’s Studio at 117 E. Oak St. in downtown Sparta.

HOURS: 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and at other times by appointment.

MORE INFO: Call the studio at 608-487-9999 or visit www.speckledhensparta.com or Facebook.