Borgens Cafe owners take over Old Towne Inn supper club in Westby

The two restaurants have different hours.

The Old Towne Inn, which has about 40 employees, is open from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Monday.

Meanwhile, Borgens Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

“We’ve been really fortunate,” Mary said of the Charleses’ first few months as owners of the supper club. “It’s been busy, right off the bat.”

She said she and her husband have been grateful for all of the support from customers who live in the Westby area, as well as those who have driven there from other communities such as La Crosse, Sparta and Black River Falls.

“I’d like to thank Susie (Wedwick) for all of the hard work that she put into this over 40 years,” Mary said. “She left us a great legacy here. And we just hope that we can build on that and make her proud.”

Blane described the Old Towne Inn as a traditional Wisconsin supper club.

“We’ve both always liked the supper club atmosphere,” he said of the couple’s decision to buy the Old Towne Inn. “It’s something we’ve always been kind of intrigued by, and always wanted to be a part of.”