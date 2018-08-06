Six years after Phil started brewing beer at home, Phil and Lorie Humphrey of Holmen and their friends Ryan and Danielle Beach of Oshkosh will open their new 608 Brewing Company microbrewery on Friday at 83 Copeland Ave. in La Crosse.
The microbrewery’s grand opening will be from 4 to 11 p.m. that day, featuring sales of its initial craft beers and 608 Brewing and La Crossome Clothing Co. apparel, and food at the Cloudy’s food truck in the parking lot.
Regular hours for 608 Brewing’s taproom will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday and Tuesday, 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 2 to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Beverages will flow from 12 taps.
“I plan to have six to eight of our own products on tap all of the time,” Phil Humphrey said. “We also have taps for a few guest Wisconsin breweries, and one for root beer.”
The microbrewery has no plans to prepare and sell its own food. “We’ll sell a limited selection of snacks,” Humphrey said. “We’ll occasionally have food trucks here.”
“And we’ll have delivery menus from local restaurants,” Ryan Beach added. Customers also will be welcome to bring their own food with them, he said.
Those who would like to take some 608 Brewing craft beer home with them can buy pre-filled 32-ounce aluminum cans known as crowlers. The cans are filled one at a time, and are non-returnable.
The taproom can seat more than 100 people and will occasionally have live entertainment.
“We’ll start with mostly Thursday nights,” Phil Humphrey said of the live entertainment. “We’ll have solo- and duo-type music, not big bands.” Humphrey also hopes to have comedians performing in the taproom by fall or winter.
At least for now, the owners plan to sell all of 608 Brewing’s craft beers through the taproom. There are no plans to sell it to area bars and restaurants.
Phil Humphrey, who serves as head brewer, said 608 Brewing’s beers will be unique in the La Crosse area.
“We’ll have a light American ale, New England-style IPAs, stouts and porters and we’ll eventually have fruited sours,” with the lineup changing throughout the year, Humphrey said. “There will be seasonal beers that will depend on what ingredients are available at the time,” he said.
Humphrey said he would like to make 500 barrels of beer in the microbrewery’s first 12 months of production. There are 31 gallons in a barrel.
“We want to keep growing,” Humphrey said. “I’ve love to hit 1,000 barrels” a year within a couple years, he said.
The new microbrewery has six employees, not counting the four owners.
Humphrey has been home brewing beer since 2012, and has won awards in home-brewing competitions.
“We love craft beer,” he said of the four owners’ decision to open 608 Brewing. “I enjoy the craft beer business and I’ve always wanted to own my own business.”
“All of us have an entrepreneurial spirit,” Danielle Beach said.
“We love the brewery scene and breweries, and this opportunity was there,” Ryan Beach said.
The two couples became friends after Danielle and Phil served together in the Wisconsin National Guard. Phil was stationed in Iraq in 2008 and Danielle served there in 2009.
Operators of a number of other breweries were helpful in giving advice on how to start 608 Brewing, Phil Humphrey said.
“It’s a very friendly industry,” Lorie Humphrey added.
“I think this is a good location” for a microbrewery, partly because Copeland Avenue has high traffic counts, Phil Humphrey said.
The building most recently housed a flooring business, and before that was home to a lawn and garden equipment sales and service business. It was extensively remodeled to make way for 608 Brewing.
(3) comments
This is exciting!
A Bar! Never seen one of those before.
Love it .....good luck!
