Carlos O'Kelly's and 57 other restaurants in the La Crosse area you'll never eat at again

Carlos O'Kelly's in Onalaska closed its doors Friday. 

"It has been our pleasure to serve the Onalaska community for the past 14 years," says a sign posted on the restaurant's door. 

The chain restaurant, which opened in May 2005 on Hwy. 16, has 17 remaining locations in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota and Virginia.

A staff member, who declined to give her name, said she could not provide any more information at this time, but said, "We've enjoyed our time here in Onalaska, and it's been great serving our customers."

According to the sign on the door, outstanding Carlos O'Kelly's gift cards can be used in the Rochester or other locations. Gift card refunds are available by calling 316-978-9509 or emailing csmith@sasnak.com.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune.

