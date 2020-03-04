Chick-fil-A restaurant, retail building planned in Onalaska

A suburban Minneapolis company plans to buy the former Fauver Hill School site at 3015 S. Kinney Road in Onalaska for development of an approximately 5,000-square-foot Chick-fil-A restaurant and a three-unit retail building.
The site is on the east side of Hwy. 16, south of Interstate 90 and across the street from a Kwik Trip convenience store.
The development company, Venture Pass Partners of Shorewood, Minn., has applied to the city of Onalaska for an amendment to the Planned Commercial Industrial District, and for a revised Certified Survey Map, for the property.
In a letter with its application, the company says it has an agreement to buy the property from Gundersen Clinic Ltd.
The developer’s application will be considered by the Onalaska Plan Commission Subcommittee at its meeting Tuesday, and a public hearing will be held by the full plan commission on March 24. The Onalaska Common Council is expected to vote on the request at its April 14 meeting.
Venture Pass Partners President Dave Carland told the Tribune on Wednesday that no leases have been signed yet for the proposed three-unit retail building. “I’m in discussions (with prospective tenants) but have nothing to announce at this point,” he said.
A conceptual site plan filed with the company’s application shows one of the three spaces in the retail building as an “endcap” space that would have a drive-thru — an indication that it could house a small casual restaurant.
You have free articles remaining.
How soon could construction of the two buildings begin?
“At this point, it’s really going to be a function of how quickly we can get through the city and state process,” Carland said. “The earliest we would start any kind of construction activity (such as site work) would be late fall.” He acknowledged that businesses might not open until 2021.
Additional details about the planned Chick-fil-A restaurant weren’t available at press time from the Atlanta-based restaurant chain. It has more than 2,500 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada and is best known for its original chicken sandwich.
For more information about the project, click here. For more information about Chick-fil-A, click here.