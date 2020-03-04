Chick-fil-A restaurant, retail building planned in Onalaska

A suburban Minneapolis company plans to buy the former Fauver Hill School site at 3015 S. Kinney Road in Onalaska for development of an approximately 5,000-square-foot Chick-fil-A restaurant and a three-unit retail building.

The site is on the east side of Hwy. 16, south of Interstate 90 and across the street from a Kwik Trip convenience store.

The development company, Venture Pass Partners of Shorewood, Minn., has applied to the city of Onalaska for an amendment to the Planned Commercial Industrial District, and for a revised Certified Survey Map, for the property.

In a letter with its application, the company says it has an agreement to buy the property from Gundersen Clinic Ltd.

The developer’s application will be considered by the Onalaska Plan Commission Subcommittee at its meeting Tuesday, and a public hearing will be held by the full plan commission on March 24. The Onalaska Common Council is expected to vote on the request at its April 14 meeting.

Venture Pass Partners President Dave Carland told the Tribune on Wednesday that no leases have been signed yet for the proposed three-unit retail building. “I’m in discussions (with prospective tenants) but have nothing to announce at this point,” he said.