Chuck's Old Fashioned Meats opens market in Caledonia

CHUCK’S OLD FASHIONED MEATS

WHAT: A meat market that opened on Aug. 30. It also sells specialty food products such as seasonings, sauces, honey and maple syrup, and makes and sells take-and-bake pizzas, huge sandwiches and egg rolls, crab rangoon and spring rolls.

WHERE: 138 S. Kingston St. in downtown Caledonia.

WHO: The business is owned by Caledonia native Charlie Reed.

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday.

MORE INFO: Call the market at 507-725-2333 or visit its Facebook page.