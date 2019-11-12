Pabst Brewing Co. announced Monday a long-term contract production agreement with La Crosse-based City Brewing Co., saying it intends to transition the majority of its production volume to the latter’s facilities by December 2024.
Pabst said the contract lasts until 2040.
For the past two decades, Pabst’s beers have been made by MillerCoors under contract.
“We are thrilled to establish this long-term partnership with City Brewing,” Pabst Chairman and CEO Eugene Kashper said in the press release. “We have great respect for (City Brewing Chairman and CEO) George Parke and his family, and also for the management team’s operational excellence, and the entire organization’s commitment to quality.”
Kashper said the new agreement provides clarity and certainty for Pabst’s employees and customers, and will allow Pabst to innovate more effectively.
“We are pleased to welcome Pabst as a long-term partner,” Parke said in the press release. “This long-term commitment accelerates our ability to move forward with an investment program to expand our facilities and enhance our capabilities – which will provide a huge benefit to all of our customers. We look forward to brewing PBR and some of the other great brands in Pabst’s portfolio that are beloved locally and nationally.”
City Brewing owns and operates three breweries, in La Crosse, Latrobe, Pa., and Memphis, Tenn.
The expectation is Pabst will wrap up its production through MillerCoors during the next five years, although no volume will be moved in 2020, according to a story Monday in the online version of the beer industry trade publication Brewbound.
MillerCoors has made Pabst’s beer since 1999, but had said that it would not continue doing so past 2022, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Pabst sued MillerCoors over that decision in 2016. The lawsuit was settled a year ago.
