Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors, expanding

ONALASKA — Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors, has expanded to Mankato, Minn., with the acquisition Coldwell Banker Welcome Home Realty. With a regional presence now in nine offices, three states and six multiple listing services, the move further strengthens River Valley Realtors’ position as one of the region’s largest real estate companies.

All of the real estate agents will continue operating from their current offices in Mankato.

Previous owners, Mary Weller and Karla Malone are excited to simplify life and focus their energies on selling real estate and focusing on their clients.

“We have considered this transition for a couple years now,” said Weller. “We went through a very deliberate decision-making process when looking at our succession options and ultimately chose Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors, because it’s a company that is uniquely positioned to take these offices to the next level.”

This growth further increases Coldwell Banker River Valley’s reach in the Southeast and Southcentral Minnesota markets. The Olson family entered the Winona, Minn., market in 2016 when the former Coldwell Banker office joined the company. Then in 2018, CBRV purchased the Rochester, Minnesota office – followed by the purchase of existing Coldwell Banker offices in Albert Lea, Owatonna, and Northfield, Minnesota in 2021.

“With this expansion, we now have 75 Realtors as part of our team,” said Olson. “This is one of those cases where bigger is better because our size allows us to provide specialists to assist with more marketing, technology and support for our agents, which then enables them to provide superior service to clients.”