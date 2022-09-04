Connections to the Workforce: Highlighting services to business community

The just-released August 2022 Jobs Report reflected a solid showing of 315,000 in job growth with a small uptick in unemployment from 3.5% to 3.7%. Wages also increased with the average hourly earnings up 5.2% from one year ago. The sectors that saw the largest gains were professional and business services, health care and retail.

The jobs report is one of the key outputs from the public workforce system, and we take time every September to celebrate September as Workforce Development Month. Workforce Development Month was created in 2005 by the National Association of Workforce Development Professionals (NAWDP) to raise awareness about the importance of the industry to a growing national economy. In 2012, the celebration was moved from May to September to tie it together with the Labor Day holiday. The US Senate recently passed a resolution naming September as Workforce Development Month.

In western Wisconsin, we are happy to highlight services available to the business community through the workforce development system. Those include, but are not limited to:

Labor market information: The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) can help with your workforce planning and/or business expansion by providing real-time labor market information and projections. This information can guide decisions related to targeted marketing, labor pool quantity/quality, wage determination, and anticipated labor needs.

Recruitment assistance: America’s Job Service and Job Center staff can help with free job postings on Job Center of Wisconsin, on-site job fairs, on-site recruitment events at Job Center, on-site recruitment events at business, referral of work-ready candidates, resume/application screening, tax credit information and assistance, federal bonding information, and comprehensive occupational analysis.

Information for businesses downsizing or closing: When and if economic conditions force a layoff or closing of a business, there are resources and staff available to provide timely, on-site services to those displaced due to no fault of their own. On-site information sessions offer answers to questions related to unemployment insurance benefits, alternative pension and insurance programs, occupational and transitional skills training options and re-employment services and veterans’ benefits. These sessions are free, and ideally should be done prior to the layoff to educate workers on the available services.

Special September celebrations include:

September 8: The 7th Annual Workforce Forum — The purpose of the 7th Annual Workforce Forum: The Pursuit of Diversity is to continue the conversation with local businesses, human resource professionals, and services providers on an expanded way of thinking intersectionally regarding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the workplace. Dr. Jodi Vandenberg-Daves will be speaking on The Pathways to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Organizations and Matt Glowacki will be discussing The New Face of Disability. For more information, visit our new website at www.workforceconnections.org.

September 22 —The Coulee Region Job Fair at the Omni Center from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Businesses and Job Seekers can meet in person! For businesses interested in taking part, please register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coulee-region-job-fair-2021-registration-163901494783.

If you need assistance in creating your preferred workforce future, please request assistance at http://www.workforceconnections.org/request-services.html or contact Workforce Connections, Inc. at 608-789-5620.

Teresa Pierce is executive director of Workforce Connections, Inc.