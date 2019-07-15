A mini-job fair featuring employers such as Tradesmen International, Versity and Sam's Club will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 18 at the Workforce Development Center, 2615 East Ave. S.
Other participating employers include Goodwill, WalzCraft, the School District of Onalaska and ORC.
Positions available include: Concrete worker, carpenter, welder, merchandiser, stocking clerk, maintenance associate, customer service, tire technician, cake decorator, sewing machine operator, quality control coordinator, associate principal and substitute teachers.
