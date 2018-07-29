TOMAH — Except for four of the past 24 years, Gary and Kathy Herritz and their son Josh have had their dreams come true at the Field of Dreams Blueberries patch, five miles north of Tomah.
And they’re happy about this year’s crop at the patch, which they bought in 1994 and renamed two years later. As the Herritzes said in a July 1 post on the Field of Dreams Blueberries Facebook page, “The berries look great and there are tons of berries out there.”
This year, picking began July 7. The harvest usually continues until the end of August or beginning of September.
“It’s a big crop” this year, Gary said as several customers wandered through the six-acre patch, harvesting blueberries to take home. “We had a mild winter and a nice wet spring with plenty of rain. It all depends on the weather.”
“And the Lord,” Kathy added.
The Herritzes weren’t so lucky when winter kills caused very poor yields from 1994 to 1996, the first three years they owned the operation that the late Virgil and Beulah Jensen started. The Jensens planted the first blueberry bushes about 1972 and harvested their first berry crop eight years later. It takes five to seven years for a bush to start producing, Kathy explained.
Apart from their first three years as owners of the blueberry patch, the Herritzes have had only one other really bad year.
“We had hail at the end of July in 2009, and there was hardly a berry left,” Gary said. That year’s harvest lasted only about two weeks, he said.
The poor crop their first three years led the Herritzes to rename the business in 1996 after the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams,” in which hard-luck Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella hears a voice saying “If you build it, he will come.” Kinsella then builds a baseball field in his corn field, and the ghosts of “Shoeless” Joe Jackson and other members of the 1919 Chicago White Sox appear for a few games.
“We had very few berries” the first three years, Kathy said. “So I told Gary, ‘If you work at it, they will come.’”
Before they renamed the business, it was known as Jensen’s Berry Patch.
About two-thirds of the blueberries sold at Field of Dreams Blueberries are harvested on a pick-your-own basis. The Herritzes charge $1.50 a pound for pick-your-own blueberries, and $3 a pound for picked berries.
Demand for already-picked berries at the patch has increased in the last five years. “Some people don’t like picking, some are older and some are short of time,” Kathy said. Field of Dreams Blueberries also supplies blueberries to some area retail stores.
But finding enough people to hire for harvesting berries has been a challenge the past few years because of the tight labor supply. Field of Dreams Blueberries has had from one to 12 hired people per day picking blueberries this season.
The Herritzes also have noticed an increase in the number of blueberry patches in the region.
“There’s quite a few that have popped up within 50 miles” since they bought their patch, Gary said. “Some of them don’t do pre-picked because it’s hard to find the labor” to pick them.
Gary said he believes there’s been an increase in the number of pick-your-own blueberry patches around the nation. “It’s because blueberries are such a healthy fruit,” he said. “And it makes for a good day to go out and enjoy the outdoors.”
Most of the Herritzes’ pick-your-own customers live within 100 miles of the berry patch.
“But we’ve had people here from Iowa, a lot out of Minneapolis and Chicago” and even some from other countries, Gary said.
“A lot of people (who live in the area) bring relatives who are visiting,” Kathy added.
The patch had blueberry bushes on 5 ½ acres when the Herritzes bought it in 1994, and has expanded over the past 10 years to about six acres with 6,000 bushes. “It’s as big as we want it to be,” Gary said of the size of the patch.
The Herritzes also have been selling asparagus since 2000. They have about 2,500 asparagus roots on their property, and cut and sell the crop to customers who place orders. The Herritzes usually harvest asparagus from around the end of May to around the end of June. “It was another source of income,” Gary said of the family’s decision to start growing and selling asparagus.
Gary and Kathy and their son Josh own Field of Dreams Blueberries, and Josh’s wife Darlene also helps with the work. But Josh and Darlene also are U.S. Postal Service mail carriers.
Gary retired from the Postal Service last October after 28 years as a rural mail carrier.
He and Kathy work year-round at the blueberry patch.
“In the winter, I go through and prune out the weaker (blueberry bush) canes and some of the canes that don’t produce as well,” Gary said. In the spring, the bushes have to be fertilized. And in the summer, the grass between bushes has to be mowed.
Gary said he still enjoys working outdoors and taking care of the bushes. “It’s quiet out here,” he added.
“I love the outdoors and I enjoy meeting the people,” Kathy said.
