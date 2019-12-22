Fat Porcupine owners use their noodles to fill a niche in La Crosse restaurant scene

FAT PORCUPINE NOODLE BAR

WHAT: A restaurant that opened on Dec. 10 and offers noodle bowls as well as sharable snacks such as cured steelhead trout, fried chicken and shrimp and pork potstickers.

WHERE: At 127 S. Fourth St. in downtown La Crosse.

HOURS: 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.

MORE INFO: Call 608-797-8372 or visit www.fatporcupine.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.