TOMAH — Festival Foods announced Thursday the sale of its East Clifton Street supermarket, effective this summer.
The store has been sold to Mark Molter of Frisco, Texas. He applied for a Class A liquor and beer license in Tomah Wednesday under the name Molter Family Markets LLC.
Festival director of community involvement Brian Stenzel said the new owner intends to operate the site as a grocery store.
Molter couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday.
The sale impacts 35 full-time workers and 65 part-timers, according to a Festival press release. The release said Festival is working with Molter "regarding continuing employment options for all Tomah Festival Foods associates."
President and CEO Mark Skogen said the circumstances surrounding the Tomah location were unique and that Festival has no plans to sell any of its other locations.
“We have had multiple buyers interested in the Tomah store since we began operations, and the timing is right now for us to sell,” Skogen said.
There is currently a Walmart Supercenter and an ALDI in addition to the Festival Foods in Tomah.
The Tomah Festival Foods location was previously a Gordy's Market, a Chippewa Falls-based grocery store, before Festival Foods bought it and two Eau Claire-location Gordy's in September 2017, the Dunn County News reported.
Before that, the Gordy's Market was a Burnstad's Market, according to the Tomah Journal. Burnstad's opened its first store in Tomah in 1944.
