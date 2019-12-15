Free Range Exchange farm-to-table cafe opens in Hokah

HOKAH, Minn. — They’ve been selling some of the food they produce, at farmers markets in La Crescent and Hokah.

Since mid-November, two La Crescent couples also have been serving up their products and other food grown in the region at their new farm-to-table cafe, Free Range Exchange at 46 Main St. in downtown Hokah.

Free Range Exchange is in the former location of the Sidewalk Cafe, which had been vacant since that business closed in October 2018.

Ben and Ava Horn, and their longtime friends Dan DeVaney and his wife Cambria Kolstad-DeVaney, bought the building last spring and immediately began renovating it.

The Horns also own Happy Horn’s Market and Orchard, which raises produce that they sell at the two farmers markets and to a few restaurants. Ava Horn also is a registered nurse at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Ben Horn also manages the La Crescent farmers market and is working full time at the new cafe, as is Cambria Kolstad-DeVaney, who also sells pretzels and other baked goods at the two farmers markets. Dan DeVaney is a surveyor for the Army Corps of Engineers.