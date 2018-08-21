The veil of mystery may be lifted soon from the Onalaska land where Old Country Buffet once let patrons pile on all they could eat at 9417 Hwy. 16 -- until it closed abruptly in June 2016.
“Something is definitely going in,” a spokeswoman for MBA-Architects Inc. in Holmen said Tuesday. “Plans are under tight wraps.”
The developer will say only that the project, which will include two buildings, “still is looking for tenants,” said the spokeswoman for MBA, which will lead the project.
The Old Country building was razed in July, and orange erosion control fencing surrounds the wide expanse of property between an Olive Garden and a Kwik Trip at South Kinney Coulee Road, across the highway from Target and Kohl’s, among others.
No building permits have been issued for the property, said Calvin King, who is in charge of commercial building permits for the city of Onalaska. However, the developer’s proposed site plan includes two buildings — one of 5,000 square feet and the other 7,500 square feet of retail space, with the capability of housing three tenants, King said.
The smaller building is expected to house a restaurant, according to earlier reports.
A ReMax First Choice realty billboard advertising space for lease at the site stipulates possibilities ranging from 2,000 to 6,000 square feet. The agent listed on the billboard didn't return a call seeking comment.
The Onalaska Old Country closed without notice to patrons or workers on June 14, 2016.
Old Country was founded in Minnesota in 1983 and was based in the Twin Cities suburb of Eagan until 2012.
Ovation Brands, which owned Old Country and several other all-you-can-eat, buffet-type restaurants, had shuttered hundreds of the buffets before declaring bankruptcy early in 2016. Privately held Food Management Partners, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, now owns Old Country, which has shrunk to 22 restaurants in 12 states, including two in Wisconsin — in Eau Claire and Greenfield.
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune<mailto:mtighe@lacrossetribune>, or follow him on Twitter at @necktye.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
Bojangle's
Chick-fil-A
Chili's Grill & Bar
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Dave & Busters
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
Golden Corral
IHOP
Jack in the Box
LongHorn Steakhouse
Panda Express
Papa John’s Pizza
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews
Sonic Drive-In
Steak ‘n Shake
The Cheesecake Factory
Waffle House
Whataburger
Zaxby’s
For a link to the second part of this series, click here.
For a link to the second part of this series, click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.