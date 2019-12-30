Gander Mountain store in Onalaska closes

ONALASKA — The Gander Outdoors store at 1200 Crossing Meadows Drive in Onalaska has closed, according to signs that are posted at the store’s entrance Monday morning.

Also this morning, an Eau Claire sign company’s crews were removing the building’s exterior signs. Store officials weren’t available for comment.

“It is with great regret that we announce the closing of Gander Outdoors of Onalaska, WI,” the signs say. “We have enjoyed serving our customers in the community and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by the closure of the store.”

The signs also say that “For gift card redemption, please visit GanderOutdoors.com or any Gander Outdoors or Camping World retail location. Merchandise returns or product protection claims can be handled by contacting our customer center at 1-888-5-GANDER.”

A store official told the Tribune in late September that the Onalaska store would close, but that store officials didn’t know when that would happen. “The store is liquidating inventory and will be shutting down,” the official said.

According to signs in the Onalaska store at that time, all merchandise was selling for 40% off, except for firearms, ammunition and clearance items, which were selling for 15% off.

