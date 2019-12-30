Gander Outdoors store in Onalaska closes

ONALASKA — The large exterior signs on the Gander Outdoors store at 1200 Crossing Meadows Drive in Onalaska were taken down Monday, a week after it closed.

An employee who answered when a reporter called the store’s telephone number Monday said it had closed Dec. 22. Company officials weren't available for comment.

“It is with great regret that we announce the closing of Gander Outdoors of Onalaska, WI,” say small signs taped to doors at the store’s entrance. “We have enjoyed serving our customers in the community and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by the closure of the store.”

The signs also say that “For gift card redemption, please visit GanderOutdoors.com or any Gander Outdoors or Camping World retail location. Merchandise returns or product protection claims can be handled by contacting our customer center at 1-888-5-GANDER.”

A store official told the Tribune in late September that the Onalaska store would close, but that store officials didn’t know when that would happen. “The store is liquidating inventory and will be shutting down,” the official said.