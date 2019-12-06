Gap store in Onalaska will close Jan. 26

ONALASKA — The Gap Factory Store at 9402 Hwy. 16 in the Pralle Center in Onalaska will close on Jan. 26, the company told the Tribune on Friday.

The store sells apparel and accessories and opened in 2014, between Target and Kohl’s. The Onalaska store had replaced The Gap/GapKids store in La Crosse’s Valley View Mall.

Gap Inc. announced in February that it would close about 230 Gap brand stores over the next two years. The Associated Press reported at that time that after the closures, the chain would be down to about 427 stores.

In an emailed statement to the Tribune on Friday, the company noted the announcement it had made in February and said, “We are committed to quickly, thoughtfully and decisively addressing stores that are under-performing or don’t fit our vision for the future of Gap.”

It also said that “the decision to close a store is always a difficult one and we hope our customers will continue to shop with us at nearby stores or online.”