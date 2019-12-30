Gasoline Alley and Relic Road grow at new, larger Onalaska location

GASOLINE ALLEY TOYS & ANTIQUES, and RELIC ROAD JUNK & VINTAGE

WHAT: Two businesses owned by Rick and Kari Christenson. Gasoline Alley buys and sells vintage toys and antiques, and also sells reproduction parts and decals for toy restoration. Relic Road mainly offers estate sale and home clean-out services, and also buys and sells vintage items.

WHERE: The two businesses opened Dec. 9 at a new location, N5539 Penney Lane, along Hwy. 35 south of County Highway OT, in the town of Onalaska.

GRAND OPENING: Will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18-19, at the same time as an estate sale in The Garage space in the new location.

HOURS: Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by chance or appointment on Saturday. Hours may expand in late January or early February.

MORE INFO: For Gasoline Alley, call 608-519-2151 or visit www.gasolinealleytoys.com or Facebook. For Relic Road, call 608-615-7751 or visit www.relicroadjunkandvintage.com or Facebook.