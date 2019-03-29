The final round of Shopko store closings will displace 1,715 workers across Wisconsin, including hundreds in western Wisconsin, the state announced Thursday.
The state Department of Workforce Development confirmed employee numbers for locations in our region:
- La Crosse: 56 employees
- Onalaska: 80 employees
- Arcadia: 25 employees
- Chippewa Falls: 70 employees
- Eau Claire: 94 employees
The 39 store closures in the latest round are added to the original list of 11 stores.
A total of nearly 2,500 workers are affected statewide.
The state also announced that because of Shopko going out of business, Spectrum Transportation Services LLC and Spectrum America Supply Chain Solutions Inc. will close, affecting 225 workers.
Shopko was Spectrum’s sole customer.
“Shopko has been an integral economic fixture in many Wisconsin towns and cities,” DWD Secretary-Designee Caleb Frostman said. “The changes resulting from these closures will be felt by hard-working Wisconsinites in many communities.“
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS is the #1 culprit in Shopko's downfall. It bought out Shopko several years ago and then sucked out every dollar of revenue it could, which went directly to its shareholders. Shopko, already heavily in debt, had to borrow money just to pay dividends to Sun Capital. This parasite investment company did the same thing to Marsh Supermarkets last year. What a disgrace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.