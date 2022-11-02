Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving

Hy-Vee will join the growing trend among retailers of closing its stores on Thanksgiving.

The Iowa-based supermarket chain announced that all of its stores will close on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in its 92-year history.

The closure includes not only the company's supermarkets but also Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits locations, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations.

Customers will still be able to pay at the pump for fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations.

“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” Jeremy Gosch, CEO and president of Hy-Vee, said in a news release. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations.”

Customers who purchase holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a time to pick up their order in store prior to the Thanksgiving holiday or via curbside pickup from 8–11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Hy-Vee grocery stores.

The company joins a growing number of retailers, including many of its competitors, that have chosen to close on Thanksgiving. Among them are Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam's Club and Aldi.