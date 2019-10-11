Kwik Trip 'like La Crosse has never seen' planned along Mormon Coulee Road

The La Crosse-based Kwik Trip chain hopes to break ground in 2021 for a new convenience store on Mormon Coulee Road on the city’s South Side.
It would be built at the site of the former Redwood Motel at 3305 Mormon Coulee Road and a commercial building whose tenants include the RootinCrown consignment shop at 1906 Ward Ave. and Fathead Steve’s Bar & Grill at 1920 Ward Ave. The motel was converted into apartments after it closed in 1998.
Kwik Trip has contracts in place to buy the two properties, subject to due diligence, members of the city of La Crosse’s Commercial/Multi-Family Design Review Committee were told Friday by Dax Connely, Kwik Trip’s real estate manager; and Steven Lowe, a Kwik Trip project manager. The committee reviewed a preliminary site plan for the project.
After the meeting, Connely said the company hopes to break ground for the new store sometime in 2021. Construction would take about 20 weeks.
“This is our new largest design Kwik Trip,” Connely said, and the store would be slightly larger than 9,100 square feet.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
“This will be something that La Crosse has never seen,” Lowe said. “Being a Gen 3 (design) store, it will have all of our offerings” such as take-home meals. The new store would be similar to Kwik Trip’s new Holmen store, but larger, he said.
Access to the new store would be from Mormon Coulee Road.
Kwik Trip management will decide whether to continue operating the company’s nearby South Avenue store once the new Mormon Coulee Road store opens, Connely said. “That would be the only (current store) in question.”
Kwik Trip
Workers package cake doughnuts as they come off the conveyor belts in the Kwik Trip sweets bakery. The bakery in 2018 produced a combined 106 million doughnuts and Glazers.
ERIK DAILY, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Kwik Trip
Containers of Nature's Touch ice cream are filled on the production line in the Kwik Trip dairy plant in La Crosse.
ERIK DAILY, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Kwik Trip
Milk trucks arrive daily at the Kwik Trip dairy from farms in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. In 2018, the facility produced 26 million gallons of milk and 3.4 million containers of ice cream.
ERIK DAILY, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Kwik Trip
Workers move completed orders to trucks to be sent to the distribution center.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Crates of milk are stacked in the dairy plant warehouse waiting to be pulled for orders to individual stores. The dairy produced 59.5 million units of milk, juice and ice cream in 2018.
ERIK DAILY, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Kwik Trip
M&M cookies cool off on a while riding on a conveyor belt before packaging.
ERIK DAILY, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Kwik Trip
Half-gallon jugs go through a label machine in the Kwik Trip dairy.
ERIK DAILY, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Kwik Trip
Cake doughnuts are flipped as they move through the deep fryer in the sweets bakery at the Kwik Trip corporate campus in La Crosse. The sweets bakery in 2018 produced more than 67 million doughnuts and nearly 39 million Glazers. It also baked 41,883,081 cookies.
ERIK DAILY, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Kwik Trip
The Kwik Trip kitchen in La Crosse is a hive of activity where sandwiches, burritos, pizza, soup and snack cups are produced. In 2018, workers assembled 1.9 million salads. Due to continued growth by the company, the kitchen is in line to be more than doubled in size by next year, while other production facilities there have recently been or are planned for further upgrades.
ERIK DAILY, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Kwik Trip
Orange juice rolls off the production line in the Kwik Trip dairy.
ERIK DAILY-LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Kwik Trip
The Kwik Trip kitchen in La Crosse produces a wide range of food products like sandwiches, burritos, cheese packages and soups and has an automated pizza line that can produce 50,000 pizzas a day.
ERIK DAILY, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Kwik Trip
Hot dog buns move off the production line toward a cutting machine in Kwik Trip's new bread and bun bakery in La Crosse. The 198,000-square-foot facility that cost $113 million to build employs 125 people and opened in November.
ERIK DAILY, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Kwik Trip
Fresh baked bread and buns are organized by computer and automatically picked by a gantry system based on a specific store's need. With 670 stores in three states, the bread and bun bakery is a busy place.
ERIK DAILY, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Kwik Trip
Pam Socia uses an injector to fill Long Johns with a butter cream filling.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
The ice cream prduction room at the Kwik Trp Dairy.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Justin Adams loads a pallet of Nature's Touch ice cream for shipping.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Muffins cool in racks until they are ready to be packaged.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
A worker in the Kwik Trip bread and bun bakery watches pans of hamburger bun dough to make sure they are full and the dough is centered in the trays.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Kwik Trip
The bottling room at the Kwik Trip dairy.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Long John doughnuts are flipped as they move through the deep fryer.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Loaves of bread move out of the oven.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Kwik Trip
Loaves of bread move down the line to be put into trays and sent out.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Ray Monroe, the director of the KT Kitchens, talks about their focus wall.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Pans of hamberger buns move from the proofer to the ovens.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Crates of orange juice waiting to be put away in the warehouse.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Bread and buns sit in an automated picking system before put onto trucks for delivery.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Trays of buns and bread are moved to where they will wait to be sent to the distribution center.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Half gallon jugs of Cinnamon Hazelnut creamer get filled in the Kwik Trip dairy.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Richard Johnson adds ingredients for the Nature's Touch Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream into a mixer.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Coney buns head for cutting and packaging.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Al Bollinger performs a quality test on a freshly packaged container of Nature's Touch ice cream. Bollinger checks to make sure the ingredients are properly mixed as well as checking the flavor.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Cookies a packaged and then sent to the labeler.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Dough is formed into the shape of Long Johns and sent into a proofer.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Kwik Trip workers assemble salads in the Kwik Trip kitchen.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
A forklift operator moves crates of orange juice around the warehouse at the Kwik Trip dairy.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Pam Socia uses an injector to fill Long Johns with a butter cream filling.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Hamberger buns are inspected as they come out of the oven.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
A package of coney buns goes through a machine to tie the bag.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Kwik Trip
Bret Roedel checks samples of cookies to insure consistency.
Erik Daily
Kwik Trip
Long John doughnuts are filled with butter cream frosting.
Erik Daily
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.