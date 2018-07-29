Onalaska
Lakeside Restaurant Inc., 716 Second Ave. N., roofing, $19,741.
Kay Bloss, 132 Oak Ave. N., roofing, $3,500.
Seth and Sara Camp, 745 Troy St., pool deck, $1,000.
LB White Co., 411 Mason St., addition, $100,000.
Robert Fendt, 4046 Pineview St., deck addition, $2,500.
Brian Heath, 800-802 Vilas St., two egress windows, $5,000.
Mark Binsfeld, 710 Stonebridge Ave., replace sidewalk.
Shanna and Adam Gregg, 1107 Pine St., alteration, $2,500.
Patrick Shay, 939 Garden Place, above-ground pool, $9,000.
Dan Lenser, 673 Custer Court, roofing, $12,500.
Bill and Kathy Bray, 264 Crestwood Lane, addition, $30,000.
Kirchner Custom Builders, 3394 Emerald Valley Drive, single-family home, $700,000.
Paulette Meyer, 315 Ninth Ave. S., accessory building, $259.
La Crosse
Thomas Wiedenbeck, 943 Farnam St., fence, $5,823.
Stephen Brokaw, 1818 Losey Blvd. S., detached garage, $6,532.21.
Nicholas Robinson, 915 Cass St., fence, $7,774.
Michael Schmitz, 1702 Weston St., fence, $1,300.
Bi Lor, 2115 Green Bay St., fence, $150.
St Joseph the Workman Cathedral Parish, 530 Main St., fence, $5,633.
Jaclyn Jarrett, 811 Adams St., fence, $2,477.
Joan Wilson, 1937 Nakomis Ave., wooden patio deck, $15,000.
Randall Czapiewski, 2326 Kane St., fence, $2,294.
Andrew Formanek, 4140 Fairway St., shed, $1,000.
People’s Food Cooperative Inc., 315 5th Ave. S., fence, $5,000.
Kirchner Custom Builders, 214 S. 24th St, detached garage, $10,000.
Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, 1530 Main St., fence, $9,812.
The Fenigor Group, 1407 Saint Andrew St., $20,000.
City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., addition, $1,012,000.
Burlington Northern Railroad, 2500 East Ave. S. demolition.
Richard A. Blomquist Revocable Trust, 2002 Ward Ave., demolition.
Chart Energy & Chemicals Inc., 2191 Ward Ave., demolition.
Neil Mcdonah, 402 S. 19th St., alteration, $65,000.
Great Lakes Cheese of La Crosse, 2200 Enterprise Ave., new construction, $2,329,877.
Franciscan Skemp Medical Center Inc., 700 West Ave. S., alteration, $320,000.
Julie Reed, 756 N. 23rd St., re-roof, $13,500.
Judith Payne, 141 S. 13th St., re-roof, $6,000.
Dennis Erickson, 1417 S. Ninth St., re-roof, $4,500.
James Hartig, 3221 Farnam St., re-roof, $3,350.
Franciscan Skemp Medical Center Inc., 933 Ferry St., sign, $6,395.
Whitney Rucker, 2133 Cass St., alteration, $22,000.
Omar Granados, 440 N. 22nd St., alteration, $4,000.
David Hayes, 2930 Losey Blvd. S., addition, $3,000.00
Carol Westine, 403 S. 23rd St., addition, $12,000.
Justin Hein, 3031 Losey Blvd. S., $700.
Joan Wilson, 1937 Nakomis Ave., alteration, $200,000.
Lacrosse County, 3200 Berlin Drive, land disturbance.
La Crosse County
Andrew Lyga, 539 N. Tilson St., West Salem, new home, $200,000.
Frank Vierling, N5021 Green Coulee Lane, Onalaska, attached deck, $10,000.
Jason and Jennifer Muellenberg, N3991 Old M Road, West Salem, accessory building and porch, $2,700.
Peter Brindley, W3096 Hwy. T, Mindoro, new home, $100,000.
Matthew and Melissa Evenson, W2815 Hwy. I, new home, $525,000.
Brad and Sadie Zebell, N3350 Cedar Point Road, La Crosse, new home, $364,000.
John and Beth Roof, N2016 Hickory Lane, La Crosse, addition, $100,000.
Stella-Jones Corp., Hwy. U., Bangor, industrial building, $167,000.
Wade and Jodi Thomas, W7366 Hwy. Z, attached garage, $25,000.
