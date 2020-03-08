La Crosse business sees strong growth in sales of foamed recycled glass products

AMV, LLC

WHAT: A business that makes foamed glass products from recycled glass, mostly for removing pet hair from fabric, carpets and automobile interiors, and for brushing burs off clothing.

WHERE: Since 2017, in about 10,000 square feet of leased space at 400 Car St., one of the buildings in the former PACAL Industries plant in La Crosse.

MORE INFO: Call AMV at 608-785-0032 or visit www.Furzoff.net or Fur-Zoff’s Facebook page.