La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 21 2019

CITY OF LA CROSSE
- Mark Halter Revocable Trust, 2610 Cass St., fence, $25,000.
- Salvation Army, 223 Eighth St. N., fence, $4,686.
- Perkins Cake & Steak, 1211 Rose St., alteration, $200,000.
- Crown Properties of La Crosse, 1312 Fourth St. S., demolition, $0.
- LJT & A Rentals LLC, 1710 Hagar St., demolition, $0.
- Donna Gunnarson, 1504 Winnebago St., roof, $3,900.
- Scott Smerud, 1525 Main St., roof, $12,500.
- PE Rentals LLC, 921 Seventh St. S., roof, $16,000.
- Brittany Krueger, 138 23rd St. S., roof, $18,000.
- PT Investment Group LLC, 1212 Ferry St., roof, $18,000.
- Northside Offices LLC, Two Copeland Ave., sign, $985.
- Stephen Harm, 330 Pearl St., sign, $1,300.
- Deborah V. Cromer Survivors Trust, 424 22nd St. N., alteration, $6,000.
- Habitat for Humanity La Crosse, 912 Avon St., single family home, $86,468.
- YWCA, 1515 State St., alteration, $8,000.
- Troy Ellis, 633 22nd St. N., alteration, $17,500.
CITY OF ONALASKA
- Shuma and Yuko Iwai, 1420 Monro St., buildout, $15,100.
- City of Onalaska, 704 Sixth Ave. N., pumping station rehab, $989,678.
- Donald Stein, 1400 Cliffview Ave., deck staircase, $500.
- Michelle and David Sulentic, 1720 Hickory St., room renovation, $39,000.
- Don Schroeder, 706 Grove St., roof, $10,800.
- Adam and Kristel Running, 605 Lake St., accessory building, $1,200.
- Pete Rassmussen, 1202 Johnson St., kitchen remodel, $28,000.
