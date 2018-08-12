Onalaska
Patrick Shay, 939 Garden Place, pool deck, $1,500.
LB White, 411 Mason St., warehouse addition, $1,750,000.
Steven Jirsa, 1024 Monroe St., addition, $5,000.
Paulette Meyer, 315 Ninth Ave. S., roofing, $2,000.
Henry and Cathy Xu, roofing, $13,500.
Donald Atkinson, 1109 Venture Place, raze storage building.
Kenda Lisney, 2106 Sandalwood Drive, roofing, $12,369.
Steve Simon, 114 Second Ave. N., Suite B., commercial interior renovation, $2,500.
John Murphy, 601 Stonebridge Ave., pavilion, $20,000.
Arlan Kenyon, 1108 Wilson St., detached garage addition, $22,000.
Eric Sjolander, 1226 Oak Ave. N., accessory building, $2,056.
Richard Zierke, 1222 Fairfield Place, accessory building, $3,000.
Mark Wuzney, 418 Ninth Ave. N., roofing, $5,600.
Keith Brierly, 420 Third Ave. S., detached garage, $20,000.
Michael Stoeffler, 922 Fourth Ave. N., residential renovation, $64,000.
Gary Kline, 901 Main St., roofing, $7,200.
Barton Denechard, 407 Second Ave. N., roofing, $3,500.
Randy Worke, 417 Third Ave. N., roofing, $6,500.
Lorraine Seebauer, 835 Fourth Ave. N., roofing, $4,000.
Daniel and Christine Lenser, 673 Custer Court, above-ground pool, $8,800.
Jim Hutchens, 263 Elm Drive, roofing, $8,000.
Carrie Priebe, 719 Johnson Drive, egress window, $1,245.
La Crosse County
Matthew and Katherine Fawcett, W7384 Hwy. ZN, town of Onalaska, commercial building, $3,200.
Gordon and Barbara Roberts, W5576 Southdale Drive, town of Shelby, addition to attached garage, $35,000.
C&O Farms, N2936 Welsh Coulee Road, town of Barre, single-family home, $900,000.
Andrew and Trudi Lefebre, W5616 Hwy. W, town of Onalaska, accessory building, $50,000.
Natatlie Kay Carlisle, N5782 Lake Park Drive, town of Onalaska, attached garage, $23,385.
