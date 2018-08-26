Town of Farmington
Julie Henderson-Carvalho and Richard Carvalho, N8131 Marx Lane, attached accessory building, $4,100.
Town of Holland
Charlotte and Michael Stange, W6707 Moe Coulee Road, detached accessory building, $45,000.
Town of Medary
Christine Miller, N2541 Baker Road, attached deck, $35,038.
La Crosse
Brett Sawyer Properties LLC, 1031 La Crosse St., fence, $1,000.
Megan Giddings, 1911 Farnam St., fence, $400.
David R. Demask Revocable Trust, 3316 Greenspire Lane, wooden patio deck, $4,000.
Spies Construction LLC, 807 S. Sixth St., detached garage, $10,000.
Margaret Ninneman, 223 N. Losey Blvd., wooden patio deck, $12,000.
Wise Managers Inc., 1930 Rose St., fence, $7,500.
Spies Construction LLC, 811 S. Sixth St., detached garage, $10,000.
Joshua Hein, 1625 Loomis St., fence, $1,500.
RRJ Holdings LLC, 83 Copeland Ave., fence, $1,000.
Steven Eide, 322 Copeland Ave., fence, $1,200.
Maria Morgan-Bathke, 724 S. 20th St., fence, $6,921.
Daryll Jury, 2132 Adams St., yard shed, $100.
Barbara Feehan, 2906 N. Marion Road, yard shed, $1,000.
Dustin Barton, 2223 La Crosse St., fence.
City of La Crosse, 1458 Redfield St., detached garage, $15,000.
Chastity Wuensch, 617 Hagar St., wooden patio deck, $2,500.
Dean Wozney, 2323 Palace St., antenna, $20,000.
City Of La Crosse, 1601 Marco Drive, demolition.
Barbara Nelson, 1332 George St., demolition.
Habitat For Humanity La Crosse Area Inc., 912 Avon St., demolition.
David Sciborski, 2612 Jackson St., demolition.
Hallie Hass, 808 S. 19th St., re-roof, $4,500.
Ryan Nelson, 829 S. 21st St., re-roof, $5,510.
Diane Gitzlaff, 921 Tyler St., re-roof, $2,280.
D&J Rho Trust, 5236 Brackenwood Court, re-roof, $33,500.
Waterhouse Properties LLC, 1919 State St., re-roof, $7,000.
Mellissa Mangler, 507 Kane St., re-roof, $8,000.
City of La Crosse, 1458 Redfield St., new construction, $175,000.
Bala Edara, 4486 El Camino Real Drive, alteration, $43,000.
Habitat for Humanity Lacrosse Area Inc., 900 Farnam St., addition, $1,500.
Edward Koelbl, 2915 Jackson St., addition, $85,000.
Angelina Yang, 2922 S. 22nd St., alteration, $2,000.
Brendan Gaffney, 2140 Market St., fence, $4,535.
Kimberly Galstad, 1524 S. 22nd St., fence, $4,052.
Daniel Hoff, 2538 S. 17th St., wooden patio deck, $90.
Marilyn Berny, 3329 Robinsdale Ave., fence $6,983.
Maureen Addis, 1642 Loomis St., fence, $2,471.
Mary Koenig, 2809 S. 31st St., fence, $1,984.
Ward Evenson III, 120 S. 23rd St., fence, $300.
Matthew Strittmater, 1005 Losey Blvd. S., fence, $781.
Kwik Trip, 1003 Losey Blvd. S., fence, $9,032.
City Brewing Co. LLC, 1100 S. Front St., new construction, $600,000.
Pearl Street West LLC, 205 Pearl St., alteration, $4,500.
Denton & 13 LLC, 1310 Denton St., alteration, $6,000.
Laurie Brindle, 2405 S. 31st St., demolition.
City of La Crosse, 1109 St. James St., demolition.
City of La Crosse, 500 Mississippi St., demolition.
City of La Crosse, 901 George St., demolition.
City of La Crosse, 1003 Fifth Ave. S., demolition.
City of La Crosse, 1458 Redfield St., demolition.
Lanoga Corp., 1701 S West Ave., demolition.
Kristen Hagmann, 1516 Wood St., re-roof, $5,000.
Fortney Fortney & Fortney, 308 S. Third St., re-roof, $17,685.
Investment Group LLC, 1211 Bainbridge St., re-roof, $4,800.
Vincent Torres, 1823 Madison St., re-roof, $7,600.
John Rausch, 227 N. 22nd St., re-roof, $29,500.
Aerosat Acquisitions LLC, 1900 Sunset Lane, re-roof, $13,000.
Fortney Fortney & Fortney, 313 Pearl St., sign, $1,675.
EQK Bridgeview Plaza Inc., 2400 Rose St., sign, $1,700.
Laurie Brindle, 2405 S. 31st St., addition, $36,000.
Daniel Sheffer, 1138 Seiler Lane, addition, $10,000.
Cindy Behrens, 2901 S. 21st Terrace, alteration, $3,500.
Town of Onalaska
Corey Jackson, W8305 Hwy. Z, detached accessory building, $10,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.