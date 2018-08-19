City of La Crosse
Jillian Mcgrath, 2128 S. 29th St., fence, $8,527.
Duke Oertell. 230 Rose St. fence, $2,500.
Campbell Road LLC, 2012 Campbell Road, fence $4,800.
Carl Klemp, 2610 Loomis St., fence, $3,731.
Julia Nelson, 2512 S. 16th St., fence, $3,000.
Joshua Skifton, 2021 Farnam St., fence, $2,000.
Phillip Johnson, 513 S. Ninth St., fence, $1,700.
Casandra Woodward, 521 S. Ninth St., fence, $1,500.
Joseph Hengel Sr., 922 Adams St., detached garage, $4,000.
Ronald Brown, 1627 Charles St., yard shed, $200.
Western Technical College, 111 N. Seventh St., alteration, $182,776.
Kwik Trip, 1003 Losey Blvd. S., demolition.
RRW Investments Ltd., 214 Vine St., re-roof, $38,450.
Edward J. Bakalars Trust, 617 Winnebago St., re-roof, $5,100.
Kevin Jacobson, 712 Liberty St., re-roof, $13,000.
Jeffrey Schoen, 2214 West Ave. S., alteration, $42,960.
Shawn Ward, 915 Fifth Ave. S., new, $150,000.
Brehn Nelson, 2525 S. 17th St., alteration, $4,500.
Donald Schiffer, 4906 Hwy. B, wooden patio deck, $1,800.
City Of La Crosse, 2810 Fanta Reed Road, yard shed, $20,000.
Carol Erickson, 2027 Winnebago St., wooden patio deck, $2,000.
Timothy B. Durtsche Trust, 2001 411 S. 16th St., fence, $12,653.
Larry Linville, 1727 Cameron Ave., detached garage, $34,000.
Benjamin Parsons, 1524 Madison St., wooden patio deck, $1,500.
Lucas Dobbins, 622 N. 22nd St., fence, $11,114.
Scott Buschman, 1315 S. 31st St., fence, $2,500.
Viterbo University, 900 Viterbo Drive, alteration $74,000.
Peter Gerrard, 1008 Vine St., demolition.
Larry Linville, 1727 Cameron Ave., demolition.
Thomas Rand, 2645 Longview Court, demolition.
Gundersen Clinic, 1836 South Ave., alteration, $375,000.
Reinhart Foodservice LLC, 1500 St. James St., re-roof, $89,649.
Nicholas Passe, 420 S. 13th St., re-roof, $8,000.
Peter Taylor, 1143 Tyler St., re-roof, $15,000.
Monica Bodah, 2115 Losey Blvd. S., re-roof, $9,100.
Robert Burzinski, 1621 Mississippi St., re-roof, $8,675.
Fabio Burgos, 433 S. 19th St., re-roof, $5,000.
Steve Eide, 1223 Johnson St., re-roof, $4,800.
Gary Allen, 1019 Clinton St., re-roof, $3,300.
AKD Petroleum LLC, 1914 State Road, sign, $13,917.
AKD Petroleum LLC, 2308 Rose St., sign, $21,542.
Daniel Peterson, 2211 Hoeschler Drive, addition, $20,000.
Moonstone Meadow LLC, 1232 Adams St., alteration, $4,000.
Simon Martindale, 818 S. 20th St., alteration.
Angela Subjek, 2519 S. 26th St., fence, $600.
State & West LLC, 2008 Campbell Road, $1,200.
Kwik Trip, 1808 Kramer St., parking lot, $200,000.
City of La Crosse, 833 Kane St., new, $600,000.
Scott Vieaux, 2023 Charles St., demolition.
Bethany Riverside Lutheran, 2555 S. Seventh St., alteration, $50,000.
Mckenzie Fuller, 2339 Loomis St., re-roof, $3,500.
Nesnah Group Real Estate 1 LLC, 1718 Hwy. 16, re-roof, $74,350.
Janet Book, 1251 S. 17th St., re-roof, $4,700.
Emily Crook, 115 S. 20th St., re-roof, $6,900.
ALP Holdings 1 LLC, 1409 Madison St., alteration, $12,000.
City of Onalaska
Menards, 1301 Sand Lake Road, elevator shaft, $101,000.
Chris Borgen, 525 Stonebridge Ave, open deck updates, $14,000.
Kenneth and Karen Dahl, 625 Gilster St., accessory building, $3,400.
Jamie Fox, 939 Rolling Oaks Drive, buildout, $25,000.
Brian Sullivan, 142 Fairway Court, replace open deck, $4,500.
Paula Gorsett, 657 Winter St., accessory building, $2,725.
Tim Desmond, 1204 Cliffview Ave., four-seasons room, $40,000.
Berkir Shabani, 2101 Walnut Place, additions, $150,000.
Woodman’s Food Market Inc., 9515 Hwy. 16, alterations, $20,000.
Ethan and Amy Bryant, 1118 Monroe St., 1024 Monroe St., $50,000.
La Crosse County
Jonas Miller, W102 Hwy. 16, Sparta, town of Burns, accessory building, $24,000.
Dustin Schmidt and Crystal Anderson, N8459 Hwy. TT, town of Holland, accessory building, $20,000.
James and Kristine Bartley, N2308 Loch Nairn Court, town of Shelby, covered entry, $5,000.
Eric and Arena Kvamme, W5319 Hwy. MM, single-family home, $130,000.
Chad and Karen McCathie, W5548 Olson Road, town of Onalaska, deck, $10,000.
Mitch Muller, W7469 Hwy. ZN, town of Onalaska, industrial building, $50,000.
Gregory and Alethia Kenworthy, 2625 Bayview Court, shoreland structure, $5,000.
Sheldon Taylor, W5179 Hale Road, town of Farmington, accessory building, $2,000.
Raunaque and Amber Oshan, N2704 Garbers Road, town of Barre, accessory building, $5,000.
Gavaghan LLC, W6406 Wildwood Valley Court, town of Onalaska, single-family home, $400,000.
John and Katherine Stasiak, W5836 Olson Road, town of Onalaska, shoreland structure, $100,000.
Dougles and Peggy Schiffer, N1166 Mormon Drive, town of Shelby, deck, $10,743.
Daniel and Ann Marie Thill, W4065 Birchview Circle, town of Greenfield, addition, $85,000.
Kurt Anderson, W8120 Maple St., town of Holland, addition and garage, $280,000.
Paul and Sheryl Amborn, W1489 Hwy. B, town of Bangor, three-season porch, $35,000.
Nicole Ann Stetzer, N5841 Lakeview Court, town of Onalaska, four-season porch, $4,500.
Todd and Wendie Witzke, MHC Heshonoc LLC, N5334 Neshonoc Road, town of Hamilton, shoreland structure, $3,000.
Matthew and Hilary Kiel, W8049 Forest Drive, town of Onalaska, garage, $10,665.
Jo Ellen and Dean Blegen, W2795 Kreibich Coulee Road, town of Greenfield, accessory building and deck, $70,000.
Josh Edwards SAC Wireless, SHT Development Corp., 2607 Coulee Ave., town of Shelby, antenna upgrade.
Roger and Kay Stewart, W6759 Strawberry Road, town of Onalaska, deck, $15,000.
Chad Waldenberger, Coulee Region Riders Club Inc., N6350 Briggs Road, town of Onalaska, accessory structure, $4,500.
